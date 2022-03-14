Residents Cry For Help As Bandits Invade Ogun Community, Beat Up Octogenarian

“An 80-year old woman was beaten to stupor and some of her belongings were stolen by the gang.”

Some members of Araromi Orita community, under Ado-Odo in Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, have sent “Save Our Soul (SOS)” messages to the Governor Dapo Abiodun over the invasion of the village by bandits.

Olusegun Odeyemi, the Baale of the community, told journalists on Sunday that the gang of hoodlums stormed the village at about 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, beat up some of the villagers, including an 80-year-old woman and injured several other villagers.

“Twelve members of our community were taken away by the hoodlums who also burgled six houses within the area.

“An 80-year old woman was beaten to stupor and some of her belongings were stolen by the gang,” Mr Odeyemi said.

The octogenarian, Comfort Fagboun, said that the hoodlums stormed her apartment, forcefully broke the entrance door, beat her up and carted away money and some other items in her room.

She appealed to the state government to help the community fish out the culprits and bring them to book.

Rukayat Tajudeen, also a resident, said that her husband was beaten and kidnapped by the hoodlums.

“We urge the government to intervene into our situation and rescue the community members from the hands of the hoodlums,” she added.

Rasheed Olaleye, the Alakoso of Araromi Orita Community, also appealed to the government to intervene and stop the incessant invasion of the village by hoodlums.



https://gazettengr.com/residents-cry-for-help-as-bandits-invade-ogun-community/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...