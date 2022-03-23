Ridiculous Misconception And Assumptions About Men (Opinion)

This is the opposite of the thread that made frontpage yesterday.

https://www.nairaland.com/7039839/ridiculous-misconceptions-assumptions-women

As a man, I know all too well that many women out there believe some ridiculous shit about us men.

1. All men are foolish for girls: Many ladies through their actions, have this mentality that all men are foolish. Some even go as far as saying it sef. That’s why you meet a girl today, you guys are chatting and next thing in the chat is billing straight. Relationships even ‘talking stage’ don turn to an opportunity to cash out for these girls.

2. Once a man points out a woman fault he is a mysogynistic guy: Ladies should know this, some guys out there don’t suffer fools gladly especially from their gender and this is to protect themselves. So you ladies should stop using that stale “you are misogynistic” or “i pity the girl that will marry you” line any time a guy points out their bullshit. It doesn’t mean if we see a good girl we would treat her bad.

3. Once you complain about golddigging girls, you must be broke: I blame yahoo boys and stupid politicians (who steal money meant for lots of people to give one yeye girl) for this nonsense. See, when you see some men complain when their fellow man buys one random girl he just met expensive gifts, it’s not because of ‘brokeness’. Some of us want to be sure she is truly worth it. Because men these days are now spending foolishly for women with nothing to show for it and its not out of them being generous. I mean ask yourself, why this ‘generosity’ doesn’t reach their fellow men or very ugly girls.

4. Thinking every guy out there can be manipulated with sex: Check many marriages today men are denied sex in their marriages and this makes the men do things for their wife that they will not do on a normal day while hiding under “me and my wife are equal” or “I can do anything for my wife”….. Na lie. Don’t be deceived o. If you check well, you will see that those foolish men are only sounding that way because of sex. If they refuse to do those things their madam will deny them their right with confidence o and they don’t know how to cheat. Some even go as far as paying their wife money to have sex with them. Can you imagine? I read such nonsense here on Nairaland and I couldn’t believe it

5. When a guy spends on them he wants to buy their love and they quickly run to Twitter to brag about how they turned such a guy down: Ladies should stop this nonsense, some guys are just generous. The same way they are generous to their parents, to their fellow guys, is the same way they are generous to you. So rest! And stop over rating yourself

6. When a man doesn’t ask for sex after doing a favour for them, he is a mumu: Many ladies have this foolish mentality and this is why many guys are brutal these days. Naturally men love to pamper women with nothing to it, but because men don’t want to be labeled a mumu they ask for sex

7. Once a man is in a relationship with them and not asking for sex, he is either gay or his d*ck is not working: Ladies should know that their are still guys that believe in “no sex until marriage”, so when you are in a relationship with such a guy and he doesn’t ask for sex, ladies stop thinking like werey

8. Behind every successful man there is woman: Ladies, yes behind every successful man there is a woman, but these days what the woman (especially if she is Nigerian) does behind the man is to pull him down. So stop using that line ladies just stop

Nigeria women stop the misconceptions/assumptions about men, we are not the cause of your frustrations.

