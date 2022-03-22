Ridiculous Misconceptions And Assumptions About Women

As a lady, I know all too well that many men out there believe some ridiculous shit about us ladies.

1. Women are more emotional and dramatic than men. Men have gotten the bad rap that we are overly emotional (nearly always blamed on hormones!) and can’t lead under pressure. What’s ironic about this belief is that when a man slams the table with his hand or raises his voice, it’s somehow perceived as strong and powerful, not emotional. If a woman acted in the same manner, she would be perceived as “emotional” or “a piece of work.”

2.Women don’t support other women. While I don’t think catty behavior between women in the workplace is as prevalent as people often make it out to be, there may sometimes be a grain of truth to it. Because many of us work in male-dominated organizations, there are fewer slots for women to get ahead and competition is fierce.

3.Most men think we want to see their big gbola. No woman ever wants random d*ick picture. Many men are guity of this. It won’t generate a reply at any given time, if it’s sent inconsequentially. You will be blocked and reported because no woman wants to see unwanted penis pictures.

4. She Asked For It? With the current prevalent rape-culture in society, I’ve been hearing a lot of ‘she asked for it’. What does that even mean? If I am wearing something that’s not to your liking or if I go out to party with boys, I asked to get sexually molested or raped? That’s the most disturbing misconception I’ve come across.

5.Not all of us are Gold-diggers or useless. Some of us, have serious big dreams and we don’t want to be dependent on someone else’s success or bank balance to get what we want. We want to have our own career and success too. Funny, how men still get intimidated by independent successful women. Truly, I say unto you “men are confuse set of beings”.

6. If you use your vagina too much, it’ll get “loose.” No penis, toy, hand, or even baby will stretch your vagina permanently. It might adjust to accommodate what’s coming in (or, in the case of childbirth, out), but it’ll bounce back.

7. Once a woman clock 30, she is evening newspaper, pls what is the meaning of this?

Nigeria men stop the misconceptions/assumptions about women, we are not the cause of your frustrations.

