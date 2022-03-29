Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has backed the team to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the expense of the Black Stars of Ghana, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will host their perenial rivals in the second leg of the playoffs at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday (today).

The two teams battled to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi last week Friday.

Rohr lamented the absence of Alex Iwobi, who is suspended for the game, but insisted the Super Eagles have the quality to beat the Ghanaians.

“Nigerians missing Iwobi is not good, he is very good at giving incisive passes…“I will tip Nigeria to win 2-1,” Rohr told Accra-based Angel FM.

“Ghana have players for counter-attacks, so if they want to qualify they must use that and make sure they don’t concede.”

The last time Nigeria hosted Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers was in July 2001 and the Super Eagles emerged 3-0 winners in Port Harcourt.

The two teams had drawn 0-0 in the reverse fixture in Accra and the Super Eagles went on to qualify for the 2002 edition in South Korea, and Japan.

Source: https://www.completesports.com/rohr-tips-super-eagles-to-beat-black-stars/

