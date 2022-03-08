Ronaldo Considering Messi Link Up At PSG If Man Utd Don’t Qualify For The UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo has made the decision to leave Manchester United at the end of the season if they don’t qualify for the Champions League, with a move to PSG high on his agenda, FootballTransfers understands.

Ronaldo was absent from the Manchester derby on Sunday as Man Utd were thrashed 4-1 by Man City, with the official reason given that he was suffering from a hip flexor injury.

Ronaldo has flown to Portugal with his future on his mind and, with United’s Premier League struggles making a top-four spot unlikely, he is planning his next move.

Sources close to the situation understand that a return to Juventus has already been ruled out, while a switch to Sporting, where he began his professional career, is also highly unlikely at this stage.

As a result, CR7 is courting a move to Paris which would see him sensationally team up with Lionel Messi and Neymar at the Ligue 1 giants in a dream forward line.

Manchester United have been disappointing since Ronaldo’s return, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked in December to be replaced by veteran coach Ralf Rangnick.

Ronaldo’s form has suffered since the German became interim boss, and the Red Devils are currently in fifth, one point behind Arsenal, while the Gunners have three games in hand.

Ronaldo’s performance in 2021/22

In the first half of the season, Ronaldo maintained his reputation as a devastating goalscorer as he frequently found the target and in big games, too.

He has 15 goals in all competitions since his return, but the majority of those came in the first six months of the season.

By his standards, he is on a dreadful run of goalscoring form currently, finding the net on just one occasion in his last 10 matches.

His biggest contributions have come in the Champions League as he enjoyed a terrific return of six goals in six games in the Group Stage.

These included vital last-minute goals against Villarreal and Atalanta to help Man Utd progress to the knockout stage.

Ronaldo has not been far from criticism this season, though, with critics pointing to his lack of suitability for Rangnick’s high-press system.

