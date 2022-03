Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again! Telles swings in a corner and Ronaldo gets on the end of it, heading the ball into the top corner.

His second ever hat-trick for Manchester United.

See The Video Below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trxoJwGDHeE

A very big congratulations to all fans of Manchester United Football Club.

Source: Marca

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...