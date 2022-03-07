Ronaldo’s Statue’s Joystick Is ‘Worn Out’ Because Too Many Fans Grab It (Pics)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s statue in his hometown of Funchal, Portugal is starting to wear around the genital area – as so many fans choose to touch it.

The bronze statue was unveiled back in 2014 and a few… features have been focused on over the years and messed around with.

As a result, the bulge in Ronaldo’s shorts has started to go shiny with visitors grabbing it while taking pictures.

The statue being made out of bronze means oil from the human hand will give it a shinier appearance.

A tourist in Portugal told The Sun: “I just wanted a picture of him to send to my family. But as soon as I put on the family WhatsApp group everyone started laughing.

“They couldn’t help notice the well-rubbed area between his legs.”

Ronaldo hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to other people designing him.

The 37-year-old takes immense pride in his appearance and it feels like there’s always something going wrong.

Case in point, the now iconic bust at Madeira Airport which was unveiled in 2017.

The Cristiano Ronaldo bust at the airport carrying his name. This is Art Attack… pic.twitter.com/tTVmQBMgms

— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) March 29, 2017

Ronaldo was present for the unveiling and his reaction wasn’t the best to say the least.

Was he not told about how it looked before seeing it for the first time?

In case you haven’t seen it, Ronaldo’s forehead looks rather large and his eyes look quite creepy.

Back on the pitch Ronaldo is in his second stint at Manchester United and it hasn’t gone entirely according to plan.

He’s scored 15 goals in 31 games but just one since the turn of the year.

Ronaldo has been the only recognised striker available in the last few weeks, but interim boss Ralf Rangnick is hoping Edinson Cavani’s return to fitness will relieve Ronaldo of the pressure.

Rangnick also thinks Marcus Rashford can chip in with more goals after a quiet few months.

With Edinson available for the game, and the upcoming games, we have other options,” he explained per Manchester Evening News.

“With Marcus Rashford we have another player who I will insist and continuously be behind him, to develop him. We have achieved that with quite a few young players in the past, and I don’t see why this can’t happen with Marcus.”

United return to action on Sunday afternoon against bitter rivals Manchester City.



