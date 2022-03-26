Rotimi Amaechi, Emefiele, Other Posters Flood Eagle Square

The presidential campaign posters of the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and that of the Central Bank Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele flooded the Eagle Square, the venue of the ongoing National Convention of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Other aspirants posters displayed at the convention venue are that of Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the current Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi.

It would be recalled that Tinubu, Rochas Okorocha and Governor Umahi have so far

signified their intentions to run for Presidency under the platform of APC.

The duo went as far as informing President Muhammadu Buhari of the quest to vie for the highest seat in the country.

Both Rotimi Amaechi and Godwin Emefiele are yet to come out openly to declare their intention on the platform of APC.

The posters of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was also placed at strategic locations in and around the convention venue.

Osinbajo’s posters did not indicate any political party but urged the public in the caption to be on the look out.

In another development, delegates for the convention are still trooping in the Eagle Square ahead of the commencement of the convention proper.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/rotimi-amaechis-cbn-governors-other-posters-flood-eagle-square/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...