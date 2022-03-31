RRS Arrests Three Over Crime, Violence In Agege, Lagos

Officials of Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested three notorious Awawa members in order to reduce the rising crime and violence in Agege.

The suspects are: Abubakar Mohammed (26), Nofiu Odusanya (19) and Idowu Daramola (22).

The Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), two weeks ago directed the squad’s Decoy Team to gather intelligence on some of the people behind the increasing crime and violence around Agege and effect their arrests.

The team has arrested three suspects. They are part of the seven dreaded members of Awawa Cult and brains behind some of the violence and crimes around Agege in recent times. The trio were equally fingered in night and dawn robberies in Agege.

Abubakar Mohammed, popularly known as Yaba, who was recently released from prison is reputed for ‘okada’ robbery and has been in and out of police custody several times.

Nofiu Odusanya, a.k.a Alhaji Horror was arrested for been complicit in the gruesome matcheting of one Babatunde while being also involved in night and dawn robberies in Agege.

Idowu Daramola alias Magnet, is a popular pickpocket and phone snatcher as well as dusk and dawn robber around Capitol Road, Agege.

Meanwhile some community stakeholders have called on CSP Yinka Egbeyemi to assist the community in keeping away the three suspects from the community in order to reduce the crime in the area.

The three suspects have been taken to court for prosecution.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1682202725447846&id=100009744045621

