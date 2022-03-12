Ruined By Online Loan App, Don’t Know How To Break Free!

Hi every one, l have been a nairalander for over 10 years and have seen people get advised here, thats why l am putting this up with my account.

I am not blaming anybody for my predicament, neither do l blame the loan app company for their shark like business sytle, l take responsibility for my actions. I am one of those people who criticized people for Falling into the trap of online loan company. It’s basically a rat race syndrome and tends to take you deeper and deeper from the seemingly innocuous first attempt.

It all started when my side hussle of buying and selling food stuff suffered a decreased in cost of replacement due to inflation and my sales boy stealing my money. I took my first loan to boost my business and realized that the cost of the loan is high. Since then, it’s been a malicious cycle of robbing Peter to pay Paul. I realized that l was lossing money in each transcation and in order to meet up with my payment to avoid defaulting, l resorted to other loan company. Now, l don’t even no what to do, all cash injection coming to me is spent on servicing the loan. I can’t even feed my family and pay my children school fees. I am tire of this scenario and want to break free. It has taken a toil on me physically, mentally and spiritually.

I seek advice from people who have gone thru this ugly experience on how to break free before it is too late. Below is the list of my indebtness:

Ucredit #22,976. 15.03.22(due date)

Oxloan #26,250. 17.03.22

Lcredit #60,000. 17.03.22

Eazycredit #58,904. 21.03.22

imoney. #20,242 24.3.22

Okash #42,416. 31.3.22

I welcome any useful suggestion on how to break free. Thanks

