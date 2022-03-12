Russia May Take Sanctionary Measures Against Nigeria

Former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Professor Bola Akinteriwa has stated that the Russian government may take a sanctionary measure against Nigeria.

Akinteriwa said this during a Seminar entitled: Russia-Ukraine War and the imperatives of a new global order, organized by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs yesterday in Lagos.

The Former DG explained that Russia might undertake such measures on the basis of two factors.

He noted the fact that Nigeria has taken a position on its war against Ukraine and also that Nigeria voted against her at the United Nations.

Akinteriwa stated that there is a show of partisanship from the Nigerian government when its foreign minister said that it should withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

“Two factors are most likely impact on the relationship of Nigeria with Russia.

“Nigeria’s Foreign Minister said Russia should withdraw its troops. The implication of that is already partisan.

“You are now saying Russia is at fault. For the mere fact that you are saying withdraw simply means Russia is at fault.

“The second part is that Nigeria voted against Russia at the United Nations.

“In this case, Russia is most likely to reckon with those two facts and as a result take sanctionary measures against Nigeria.” He said.

The International Activist, therefore, urged the Nigerian government to acquire nuclear weapons and seek for a greater country which makes it strategic focused.

Akinteriwa explained that there is nothing wrong in acquiring nuclear weapons, taking a swipe against some countries acquire them and saying others would be careless with them.

The Seminar also witnessed the contributions of The Director-General, NIIA, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, Assistant Professor Efem Ubi, Professor Femi Otubanjo, and Ambassador Olusegun Akinsanya.

Others were Dr. Joshua Bolarinwa, Dr. Rita Agu, Professor Femi Mimiko and Mr. Bola Olajuwon.



