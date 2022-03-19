Russia Offers University Admission To Nigerian Students Stuck In Ukraine

The country further promised to continue to provide necessary assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens in its territory.

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian government has said it will provide assistance in the evacuation of Nigerian students that were stuck in Kherson, Ukraine.

The country further promised to continue to provide necessary assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens in its territory.

Mikhail Bogdanov, Special Representative of Russian Federation for the Middle East and Africa gave the assurance on Friday during a meeting with Prof. Abdullahi Shehu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nigeria to Russia with concurrent accreditation to Belarus, a statement from the Russian Embassy stated.

The statement said, “Bogdanov informed Shehu regarding logistics arrangements put in place by Russia to assist in the evacuation of Nigerian students that were stuck in Kherson, Ukraine.

“He assured the ambassador that the Russian Government will provide necessary assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens in the Russian Federation.

“During their conversation, the current situation in Ukraine was discussed, as well as a range of topical matters regarding the future development of the traditionally friendly Russia-Nigeria relations.

“Also were efforts to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economy, science, technology, culture, humanitarian sphere and other fields.”

Bogdanov, who is also Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, further informed Shehu that the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation would offer admissions to Nigerians willing to continue their education in Russia.

The minister recalled the warm and beneficial relationships between Nigeria and Russia, as well as the latter’s military and political support to Nigeria during the civil war.

It also mentioned that such support was in the area of subsequent assistance to Nigeria to build the Ajaokuta Steel Complex, as well as assistance for nuclear technology development for peaceful purposes.

“He further assured the Nigerian Envoy that Russia considers Nigeria as an important country and a strategic partner in Africa and will continue to strengthen our bilateral relationships,” the statement added.



Source : http://saharareporters.com/2022/03/19/russia-offers-provide-university-admission-nigerian-students-stuck-ukraine

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...