Russia Reveals Exact Amount Of Reserves Frozen By West

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Russia reveals exact amount of reserves frozen by West

The latest sanctions imposed on Russia over its military offensive in Ukraine have frozen about half of the country’s gold and foreign exchange reserves, according to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

“We have a total amount of reserves of about $640 billion, about $300 billion of reserves are now in a state in which we cannot use them,” he said in an interview with state TV channel Rossiya 1 on Sunday.

https://www.rt.com/business/551803-siluanov-russia-reserves-frozen/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: