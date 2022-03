A Ukrainian Woman Loses Her Leg To Cluster Munitions From Russian Forces As They Bombarded The City Of Kharkiv Today.

WARNING!! Graphic Video. YouTube May Restrict (18+) Or Take It Down Due To Its Graphic Nature. Sign In To View The YouTube Video.

Twitter Link To The >> Video

@Olex_Scherba tweeted;

This lady lost her leg today in Kharkiv. And a couple of hours later – her life. Journalists of the world, does she deserve mentioning in the news?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47crW48iBlA

credit: Sky News || Youtube

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...