Russian MP Urges Putin To Fire A Nuclear Missile At America As A Warning

A twisted Russian politician has called on Vladimir Putin to launch “a ballistic missile” at the Nevada test range in America to “send a message”.

The comment comes from Russian Duma member Yevgeny Alexeyevich Fyodorov, who claims that western nations are acting “on the assumption that Putin has no trump cards in his hand”.

One potential “trump card,” Fyodorov says, could be a nuclear strike on a Nevada test site, which he believes would not see retaliation from the US.

With sanctions still in place on Russia from western countries like the US and UK, President Vladimir Putin had warned that the sanctions were “akin to an act of war”.

Fyodorov, in an interview translated by MEMRI TV, said: “Until there is a physical demonstration of (Moscow’s) determination, America will perceive the positions of Russia and (Putin) as a bluff.

“So they need a demonstration. The most convincing demonstration would be the physical destruction of America’s Defence Department facilities. I’m talking about facilities, which international law grants us the right to destroy.”

The Russian parliament member also alleged that the missile strikes could hit the laboratories that “develop COVID-19”.

He continued: “For instance, these could be the very same laboratories that develop COVID-19 or we could demonstratively strike the test range in Nevada with a ballistic missile.”

Fyodorov, the coordinator of the National Liberation Movement, added: “Naturally, there will be no way back after firing such a missile.

“However, in this war we shouldn’t threaten with strikes or offensives on Ukraine, but with damage to US territory.

“If we create for US territory – say, a risk of 10,000 casualties, from a strike of even a weak missile, then the US will perceive this as a threat of 10 million casualties. This is the American psychology, how they think about their country.”

Fyodorov, who was interviewed in January of this year, added that because of the perceived psychology, “there will be no retaliation strike”.

He also warned that the missile “could be a nuclear explosion” as the Nevada testing site is, according to Fyodorov, actively testing nuclear missiles.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/russia-threaten-america-nuclear-strike-26471984

