Russian Soldiers Kill American Journalist, Brent Renaud (Pictures)

Hmm, its only a matter of time.

Washington — An American journalist was killed and another was wounded by Russian forces in the town of Irpin outside the capital of Kyiv on Sunday, Ukrainian police said.

Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old filmmaker, was killed when Russian troops opened fire, according to Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force. Nebytov posted a graphic photo purportedly of Renaud’s body on Facebook, as well as pictures of his American passport and media credentials issued by The New York Times.

A spokeswoman for the Times said Renaud was "a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years," most recently in 2015, but he "was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine."



https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/brent-renaud-ukraine-russia-american-journalist-killed/#app

