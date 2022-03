Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 34th birthday today, IGBERETV reports.

She shared a new photo of herself with the caption;

“I publicly declare my gratitude to you dear lord. All my earthly prayers you have answered. I can’t say much but I am great-full. For helping me make all the right decisions in life. Happy birthday to me.❤️ love Ruth kadiri Ezerika.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbeimCIA-XM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

