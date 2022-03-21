Sack Of 20 Cross River Lawmakers: We Are Already Shopping For Their Replacements― PDP

There is graveyard silence in Cross River state following the news of the sack of 20 lawmakers over their defection from opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP to the ruling All progressives Congress, APC.

Various reactions have trailed the sack of the lawmakers by Federal High Court, Abuja for joining Gov Ben Ayade in June 2021.

The affected members included 18 House of Assembly members and two House of Representatives members making them 20 in number.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo which held that the lawmakers, having abandoned the political party that sponsored them to power, ought to vacate their seats.

The judgement followed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021, which was filed by the PDP.

Speaking with the Speaker of the Cross River state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Eteng Jonah Williams shortly after the judgement, Monday he told Vanguard that he was not aware of any judgment sacking him or any other member of the House.

“As far I’m concerned and as far I know, I am not aware of any court judgement sacking me or any member of the CRSHA, because we have not been served any order as we speak,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River, Venatius Ikem Esq expressed satisfaction over the judgement which he described as heartwarming.

His words:” it is a very heartwarming judgement and we commend the Judiciary for upholding the tenets of democracy.

“This is the kind of judgment that can sanitise the entire political process and we welcome it wholeheartedly.

“For us, we have won the judgment and we shall follow the necessary judicial processes for them to vacate the seats and we shall also take steps to adequately replace them accordingly.

“For us, it’s to begin to prepare for replacement for those seats, we have to meet to take decision, it is imperative we replace all those who the court has vacated immediately,” he said.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/sack-of-20-criver-lawmakers-were-already-shopping-for-their-replacement-%e2%80%95-pdp/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

