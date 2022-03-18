Sakamori Drainage System To Start Receiving Attention In 2 Weeks – Soludo (Pics)

Sakamori Drainage System To Start Recieving Attention As Ogbaru Council Areas Recieve Governor Soludo

By Ejike Abana (ABS Government House Correspondent)

Governor Chukwuma Soludo says the drainage of the Sakamori drainage will commence in two weeks time.

Governor Soludo was speaking when members of Ogbaru Local Government Area converged on St. Charles Lwanga, Okpoko to recieve him on his one day work visit to the area.

Governor Soludo who recalled his meeting with Okpoko stakeholders at committee level, said that by next week, the list of commissioners will make its way the house of Assembly, pending approval, afterwhich contractors will begin to visit the area to commence work on their roads and other amenities.

Governor Soludo who declared emergency on dredging the Sakamori drainage within two weeks, noted that some boreholes in the location, stressing that the long term solution to the water challenge is to revamp the Onitsha Water Scheme.

While stating that everyone in the community has a role to play, He revealed that human activities have had effect on the environment for thousands of years, especially in waste disposal, called on them to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

He, however, hinted that a special task force on Okpoko will be set up with deadlines, assuring of accounting for every Anambra money used to work for the people.

Governor Soludo who emphasized that Anambra state government no longer use agents but pay direct method for revenue collection, noted that an enforcement team has been set up and called on market unions to stop collecting money from people that come into markets to shop.

He continued that having understudied the power situation in the area, his government, working with EEDC will commence streetlights project within the next one or two months in Okpoko, stressing that they will seek ways to turn the ingenuity of Okpoko people into something creative, promising to be the chief marketing officer for any product they produce.

Earlier, the President General of Okpoko Community, Chief Francis Enemuo who described it as an unforgettable event in the heart of members of Okpoko Community, said that they are comfortable with his pronouncements about Okpoko, thanking him for highlighting the needs of their community

He wished him success, expressing optimism that with his interest, the Community is on incremental growth.

Stakeholders and people of the community attended the function.

