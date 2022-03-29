Salihu Tanko Yakasai Calls For President Buhari To Resign

Peacock @dawisu

President @MBuhari your government has failed us. We will continue to remind you this. I am reiterating my call for you to resign! If you can’t secure us we don’t want you there anymore. You lack empathy, you lack emotions, & you do not value our lives. #BuhariMustGo

Anytime Nigerians are killed, @MBuhari through Garba & Femi will release a statement & call for security meeting in the Villa. Some actions will be taken but wont be sustained, only for another attack to happen & they repeat the process. This cannot continue! #BuhariMustResign

We are angry, we are mad, and we don’t want anything again but for @MBuhari to resign! It’s clear that you can not secure us. We don’t feel safe anymore in our homes let alone on the streets. We are frustrated, tired & can’t go on like this. #BuhariMustResign



https://twitter.com/dawisu/status/1508741867722186752

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...