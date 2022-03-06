Samsung S22 Ultra Unboxing And Camera Comparison With Iphone 13 Pro Max (Photos)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G ‘Phantom Black’ Unboxing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk_ZZhIW-Io

The S22 Ultra is the most powerful of the S22 series line up which includes the vanilla S22, the S22+ as well. The S22 Ultra is shaping up to be Samsung’s most ergonomic S series ever, simply because it’s the first S series to house an S pen (Stylus), without any added accessory. P.S: We get the snapdragon version in Nigeria, no longer exynos.

Samsung S22 Ultra 5G Specs

• 6.8” QHD+ AMOLED Display

• Aluminum frame

• glass back Gorilla Glass Victus+ (Front and back)

• Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

•108 MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP

• 40MP Front Camera

• 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM/Storage (Up to 12GB RAM + 1TB Storage variant)

• 5000mAh Battery (45W Fast Charging)

• Android 12, One UI 4.1

• 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm

• Weight – 228g

• IP68 Dust/Water resistant

• Single SIM/Dual SIM

Price – Price: ₦749,000

See selfie camera comparison with the iPhone 13 Pro Max below (reduced for NL)

