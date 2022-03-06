Samsung S22 Ultra Unboxing And Camera Comparison With Iphone 13 Pro Max (Photos)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G ‘Phantom Black’ Unboxing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk_ZZhIW-Io
The S22 Ultra is the most powerful of the S22 series line up which includes the vanilla S22, the S22+ as well. The S22 Ultra is shaping up to be Samsung’s most ergonomic S series ever, simply because it’s the first S series to house an S pen (Stylus), without any added accessory. P.S: We get the snapdragon version in Nigeria, no longer exynos.
Samsung S22 Ultra 5G Specs
• 6.8” QHD+ AMOLED Display
• Aluminum frame
• glass back Gorilla Glass Victus+ (Front and back)
• Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
•108 MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP
• 40MP Front Camera
• 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM/Storage (Up to 12GB RAM + 1TB Storage variant)
• 5000mAh Battery (45W Fast Charging)
• Android 12, One UI 4.1
• 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm
• Weight – 228g
• IP68 Dust/Water resistant
• Single SIM/Dual SIM
Price – Price: ₦749,000
See selfie camera comparison with the iPhone 13 Pro Max below (reduced for NL)