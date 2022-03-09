The acting chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Abubakar Sani-Bello has inaugurated chairmen and secretaries of sub-committees for the March 26th National Convention.

The chairman, who said the convention date is sacrosanct, explained the new panels are being reduced to a manageable size for effective delivery.

The central planning committee has also increased the number of sub-committees to accommodate some critical activities for a rancour-free convention.



https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-sani-bello-inaugurates-sub-committees-for-apc-convention/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...