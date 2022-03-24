Sanwo-Olu Launches Lagos Ride Taxi Scheme, Lists Features

UPDATE: Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu today officially launched the 1000 @gacmotorcig GS3 and GA4 Sport Utility Lagos Rides Vehicles with the @LagosRide Taxi Scheme.

This is in fulfillment of Mr. Governor’s announcement in March 2021, at the unveiling of the new e-hailing taxi scheme to complement the multi-modal transport network being developed in Lagos State.

An installation of security embedded dashboard cameras in each car for real-time activities monitoring with panic button connected to a control command centre that can be used by either parties inside the car in case of assault or emergency.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AOrmb7bRVE



#LagosRide is here … Download the App Now … ��

As at March 22, 2022:

– 5,706 drivers download on the “Drivers App Download”

– 1,786 applications already submitted by drivers

– Registration and Enrolment Fee already accepted from 359 drivers with others awaiting screening.

The process that each operator will go through for the safety and security of life and effective operations include:

I. Verification of LASDRI ID (where available, if not Lagos Ride as partner facilitates procurement of one with LASDRI)

II. Medical history check

III. Security check

IV. Verification of LASSRA (where available, if not Lagos Ride as partner facilitates procurement of one with LASSRA)

V. NIN verification

VI. Driver’s license verification

