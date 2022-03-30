Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola, Bakare, Adebanjo For Yinka Odumakin’s First Year Anniversary

The Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation (OOF) has announced plans for the first year anniversary of the late Afenifere spokesman, Comrade Yinka Odumakin.

Odumakin, a respected columnist with DAILY INDEPENDENT newspaper died on April 2, 2021, after a brief illness.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, the President of the foundation, Comrade Joe Okei-Odumakin said eminent personalities across Nigeria will grace the event.

The statement reads: “The first anniversary of the passing on of our loving husband, father, son, brother and compatriot, Comrade Oluyinka (Yinka) Odumakin, comes up on Friday, April 15, 2022.

“YO, as friends and comrades fondly called him, died on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.”

The first anniversary, to be marked with a lecture and book presentation comes up at the Banquet hall, Lagos Sheraton Hotel and Towers. The time is 11 am prompt.

Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, will be the chairman of the occasion ably supported by other top Afenifere and patriotic Nigerian leaders.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state and his Lagos State counterpart, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, are the Special Guests of Honour.

Notable human rights activists, Comrade Femi Falana, SAN, and Comrade Olumide Fusika, SAN, will deliver the lecture and review the book respectively.

The Foreword to the book is written by none other than the enigmatic pastor and social crusader, Pastor Tunde Bakare, while the Chief Presenter is

Zacch Adedeji, Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, attendance is strictly by invitation and participants are to register ahead of time at: https://www.oluyinkaodumakin.org.ng/2022/03/29/1st-year-anniversary/

All COVID-19 protocols must be observed by participants.

While he lived, YO devoted his entire adult life to the pro-democracy struggle; the defence, protection and advancement of fundamental human rights; and the pursuit of an egalitarian Nigerian society where none is oppressed or denied of the basic necessities of life.

“YO’s abiding faith in God was beyond question and he hallowed Good Friday, the day Jesus Christ was crucified, setting it apart to meditate on the life, times and crucifixion of the Saviour of mankind”.

“Little wonder, then, that the Lord chose the same Good Friday to take YO home; we are in like manner choosing the same occasion to flag off the first anniversary of Yinka’s transition.

April 2nd and Good Friday will, therefore, remain important signposts in all activities dedicated to keeping the memory and legacies of YO alive”.

