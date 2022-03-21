School Children Return Home Over Alleged Threat By Unknown Gunmen In Imo

Some schools in Owerri metropolis on Monday ended abruptly school session and forced their students to return home over the alleged threat to attack them by unknown gunmen.

Vanguard gathered from sources in some locations, especially in Owerri, the state capital, as parents were seen anxiously taking their children home.

Some of the school proprietors who could not mention their names for security reasons, said they had to shut down their schools because of a letter that went viral on social media linked to unknown gunmen, warning that there would no longer be movement, and schools will shut down on every Monday of the week in Igboland.

According to them, “There would be an attack on any school that fails to obey such an order.”

At the time of filing this report, some schools along Egbu road, Akwakuma, Amakohia, Owerri-Aba road and Owerri- Onitsha road out of fear closed their schools.

Also, affected were some schools along MCC/Uratta Road, Okigwe road leading to Orji axis as well as World bank areas.

Also, early hours of the day, Vanguard gathered there were few movements of human and vehicular activities, within Owerri.

Some of the Owerri residents who spoke said the last week’s attacks on police stations and buildings of individuals resulted in the fear of why people decided to stay home.

According to one Tobe Ugwuegbu, a resident along Wethedral road said: “The various attacks on police stations including the killings of police officers now put fear in the people that Monday’s which usually seen as sit-at-home, could be a dangerous day.

“That is while you see some streets are almost empty people are just sitting inside their houses. Nobody wants to be killed.”

Another resident, a trader along Tetlow road, Mr Fabian, said: “First thing this morning when the news that unknown gunmen issued last warning to shut down schools in Imo state, I quickly rushed and collected my children from school before I went to open my shop.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/breaking-school-children-return-home-over-alleged-threat-by-unknown-gunmen-in-imo/

