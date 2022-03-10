School Life No Easy – James Brown Laments One Month After Gaining Admission

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWuL49vrBNk

Nigerian controversial crossdresser, James Brown has cried out on social media, barely one month of being admitted into a UK University.

The self acclaimed ‘Princess of Africow’ who recently moved to London to further his education, stated that school is stressful.

In his recent post on Instagram, James Brown lamented over the fact that he barely has time for himself because he’s always in class.

He further acclaimed that he is tired of schooling already as he was not prepared for the kind of stress he’s facing.

However, despite the challenge, the crossdresser didn’t fail to mention that the method of teaching in his school in London is top-notch.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca48NqIMbal/?utm_medium=copy_link

