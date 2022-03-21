Scores Killed As Terrorists Attack Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos)

It was disheartening to learn that no fewer than 15 people were killed during an attack on communities in Kaduna state.

Salemgists gathered that many properties were destroyed in the attack that occured last night, March 20 in Kagoro community, Kaura Local Govt Area in southern Kaduna.

Confirming the attack, former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani disclosed that some terrorists, on Sunday night stormed Marraban Agban community, Kagoro, in Southern Kaduna and left a trail of blood and sorrow.

He said:

“The Yesternight deadly attacks on Marraban Agban community, Kagoro, in Southern Kaduna by terrorists is nothing but an act of crime against humanity.

“They left a trail of blood, tears and sorrow. The Government must wake up and end this atrocious terrorists’ extermination campaigns.”



Source: https://salemgists.com/scores-eliminated-as-terrorists-attack-southern-kaduna-photos/

