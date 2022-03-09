Second Niger Bridge Will Be Ready In 2022 – FG

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has assured the people, especially Delta and Anambra states, that the second Niger bridge will be completed before the end of 2022.

Gambari stated this on Tuesday when he led the Minister of Power and Housing, Babajide Fashola, his counterpart in the Labour and Employment Ministry, Dr. Chris Ngige, and other top government officials, including from Delta and Anambra states, to walk through the 1.6km from the Onitsha to Asaba end.

While commending the contractor for the speedy pace of the work at the bridge, the Chief of Staff said that the quality of the project would last for decades.

He said, “Today, we have inspected the Owerri interchange which is about 87 per cent completed.

“When completed, it will reduce the pressure of the first Niger bridge. We are happy not only with the speed of the work, but also that the quality of the bridge will last for decades.

“The bridge links will be completed around April while the project will be delivered by the end of 2022.”

He said that the project cost was about N340 billion and would boost the economy when completed.

Also, speaking at the site, Fashola said that the transmission line will be relocated and power will be shutdown soon for two weeks because of obstruction, to enable the contractor complete the project.

He appeared to the Nigerians to bear with the power outage for the inconveniences within the two weeks



