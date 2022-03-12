Secondary School Throwback: How True Is This? (Photos)

In every secondary school interhouse sports.. yellow house always have all the resources and manpower but somehow always come last ..

If you no experience this for your secondary school, you no go secondary school for 9ja be that.

