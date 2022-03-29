Secretary-General Of TUC Killed In Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing

The Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, Barrister Musa-Lawal Ozigi, has been confirmed to be among the passengers killed when terrorists bombed an Abuja-Kaduna train and abducted scores of passengers on Monday evening.

SaharaReporters learnt that eight passengers have now been confirmed dead as the search-and-rescue mission continues in the area.

“Ozigi, a barrister, was killed by the bandits during the attack. We just received the information. Eight persons have been confirmed dead so far,” a source told SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that a former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, was among the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers who was shot by terrorists on Monday evening.

SaharaReporters learnt that Wakkala was shot in the leg and was being hospitalised.

Sources also confirmed to SaharaReporters that out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital in Kaduna, two had been confirmed dead, including a lady medical doctor with the hospital, Chinelo Megafu.

“A former Deputy Governor of Zamfara Malam Ibrahim Wakkala was equally shot in the leg. Out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital, two are dead including a lady medical Doctor with St Gerald.

“Two females moved to 44 Reference Hospital because of bullet wounds; they could not be treated at St Gerald’s,” the source said.

SaharaReporters on Monday night also reported that Muhammad Amin Mahmood, an aspirant in the just-concluded National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Northwest Zonal Youth Leadership, was shot during the attack on Monday.

However, as of the time of filing this report, it was not clear how critical his injuries were or if he would survive.

SaharaReporters had reported that two cleaners and workers of the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train identified as Loretta and Abdul were confirmed dead.

There were at least 970 passengers on board the train, according to sources familiar with the train service.

