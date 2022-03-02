See 30-Year-Old Teacher Who Defiled A 13-Year-Old Pupil In Zamfara (Photos)

NSCDC arrests 30yr Old Teacher For Defiling Pupil For 3 Years

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested one Mukaila Abdurrazak for defiling a thirteen year old girl in Zamfara.

The thirty year old who has been the teacher of the minor both in school and at home and has been taking advantage of the girl for the past three years.

A press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC Zamfara State Command Ikor Oche says the suspect Mukaila Abdurrazak took advantage of being a tutor to the said minor and constantly defiled her.

The statement adds that the suspect has Confessed to the crime during preliminary investigation and will be charge to court.

The Zamfara NSCDC advised parents to be vigilant and mindful of whom they are to leave their children and wards for in the disguise of teaching or otherwise



