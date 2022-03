Those loan sharks will defame you on a day default or so tagging you any sort of name even with your pics sent to all your contacts, no matter how long you have been a good customer servicing their greedy shortest term loan with super interest… loan like 6500 to repay 13000 in 7days and still come to ask for repayment after disgracing you. I don’t know if they think?!

