‘See How I Got Scammed Of ₦150,000 On Fairmoney’ (Photos)

I saw a post about how I can earn ₦50,000 VIP grant weekely on fairmoney app and I decided to apply because I’m going through financial difficulties.

I clicked on the link on the post and I was redirected to

https://molinahealthcare.life

It looks identical to Linda ikeji’s blog which made me believe it could be real, after following all the steps that was listed on the article, I was also redirected to this website.

https://fairmoney.ng-pay.vip/Grant.html

I was directed to log in my fairmoney account and to enter the OTP code that was sent to me through SMS by fairmoney, I entered the code on the site.

The next message I received was that ₦150,000 was transferred to Esther Blessing Odion (access bank) from my fairmoney account, a transaction I did not initiate.

I called Fairmoney to make a complaint about this transaction which I didn’t perform and the transaction indeed happened.

That was when I realised I’d been scammed and I don’t know what to do . I might commit suicide because I don’t have any mean of repaying. I am a student and I was considering taking a top-up so that I can pay my lodge rent which is already due.

I’m to pay

64,240 this month alone.

I don’t know what to do.

PastorMisback

WoundedLamb

