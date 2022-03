Kwara youth Corper, Obinna Gabriel shares story about his community development project in Kwara State.

It was the biggest challenge in Ayegbami. I had just arrived as a Corps member 10months ago. I was told the erosion had claimed two kids, businesses closed, inaccessibility to about seven other communities, etc. Overwhelmed with compassion I swore I’d do something about it.



https://twitter.com/GabrielObinna6/status/1499478127902441484?t=PY7E44OEij2CIYUJQbQ9ZA&s=08

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...