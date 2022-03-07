‘See How My Girlfriend Is Trolling Me Because Manchester United Lost’ (Pix)

Before the Manchester derby started today, I was making mouth that my lovely team; Manchester United would put in a good fight. I boasted to my baby girl that Manchester United is the best team in the world. And it’ll be hard for them to lose.

My Girlfriend wouldn’t just support me. Arhh! She said we’d talk about it after the game. She’s not a football person though. But because of my love for the round leather game, she miraculously found a way of supporting Chelsea .

Before the game, I called her again and threw in some heavy ego statements. Told her that Manchester United would send its noisy neighbours back to relegation LoL.

I didn’t call her after the game. Off course, Man U lost woefully. They put in a very dismal performance. I missed some of her calls (deliberately). Only for me to come online and see trolling messages .

I just left her there for now. Make I branch one joint take one bottle.

