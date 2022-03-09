See How To Skin A Dead Snake Before Eating (Viewers Discretion)

So you’ve got a dead snake- now what?

■ STEP 2: CUT OFF WITH ITS HEAD!: You can use a nice sharp knife, or a pair of kitchen/poultry shears. Just stay away from serrated knives, as they don’t do very well with snakeskin.

This is also the time to make sure you’ve properly prepped your area- I put a large cutting board on top of several layers of newspapers in the driveway, and put a wad of paper towels and a plastic bag for trash nearby.

■STEP 3: FIND THE VENT : Find the snake’s anal vent. This is an opening a couple of inches away from the tail, on the ventral (belly) side of the snake.

■STEP 4: CUT OPEN FROM THE ANAL VENT : Insert your poultry shears (or knife, or hefty scissors) into the snake’s anal vent, and cut along the middle of the stomach towards the head.

If you want to keep the stomach skin intact, choose the site of your cut accordingly. You can even start cutting from the head; the vent just makes a great entry point.

■STEP 5: OBSERVE TIRE TRACKS : I was using a (presumed) road-kill snake, so wanted to verify the cause of death. Thankfully, this was easy.

Check out the pictures below. You can clearly see where the tire ran over the snake’s body- there’s a massive hematoma slightly wider than a car tire. None of the ribs are broken, though; there’s enough give in a tire (and flexibility in the snake’s ribs) that they survived intact.

■STEP 6: TRIM CONNECTIVE TISSUE: Next step: preparing to peel the snake skin off the body.

There’s quite a bit of connective tissue working against you, as snakes generally like their muscles to stay tightly attached to their skins. We want to remedy that situation.

Grab a small sharp knife, again non-serrated, and carefully work under the skin near the head. Cut through the threads connecting the muscles and skin, being sure not to puncture the gorgeous skin. Work from the stomach around towards the back, tugging the skin away as you go to expose more fascia. Continue until you’ve got a good couple of inches clear near the head.

You can use a pocket knife; a paring knife would work just as well.

■STEP 7: PEEL AWAY : Once you’ve freed enough skin to act as a handle, put away the knife and do this the easy way.

Grip the snake body with one hand, the skin in the other, and pull gently but firmly until the skin separates. Use a paper towel if necessary to maintain a firm hold, and adjust your grip as you move down the body.

If the skin seems too delicate for this operation you can trim the whole thing off with your pocket knife, but it should work with most snakes.

You may need to make an additional slit to get the tail off, but try to leave it as intact as possible.

■STEP 8: SAVE SKIN FOR LATER USE : Now you’ve got a great snake skin! Use it now, or store for later.

A great tutorial on how to skin a dead snake

How to skin a dead snake

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...