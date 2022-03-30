See N’golo Kante’s Beautiful Caucasian Wife That Is 16 Years Older Than Him

Jude Littler is the beautiful wife of Chelsea FC star N’Golo Kanté. Jude is also the ex-wife of former France international footballer Djibril Cissé.

N’Golo Kanté is considered to be one of the best midfielders of his time. The Frenchman has achieved almost everything there is to achieve as a professional footballer. Kante has won the Premier League twice – once with Leicester City and once with Chelsea. He is also the winner of the World Cup 2018 and he helped the Blues win the Champion League in the 2020/2021 season.

It is unknown when exactly did Kante and Jude met as they are both very private about their personal lives. Kante is probably one of the most mysterious players in the world as he keeps his private life a secret and he does not share anything with the press.

His wife Jude Littler is a successful business owner, with millions in her bank account. She is mostly known for being the wife of the Chelsea star N’Golo Kante. She was first recognized as the wife of the former Liverpool ace Djibril Cissé. Eventually, Djibril and Jude divorced.

She was born on November 30, 1975, so her age is 46. Jude is 16 years older than her husband, N’Golo Kante, who was born on March 29, 1991.

She was born in Anglesey, United Kingdom, meaning that her nationality is British.

She was a hairdresser before she met Djibril Cissé. After she started dating the former Liverpool ace she quit her job.

Her net worth is around $2 Million.

N’Golo Kante’s net worth is around $23 Million. Kante earns around $7 Million per year and his weekly wage is €146,341. Despite being a millionaire, Kante is the most modest person we know as he drives not the typical football player’s expensive car, but a Mini Cooper.

His wife is not the typical WAG, who shares her life with her followers. Jude does not use social media. Jude Littler can’t be found on Instagram. She prefers to spend her time focusing on her business and her children rather than scrolling through social media.

She has three children from her previous marriage to Djibril Cisse.

