See Pretty Lady Who Dared The War Chest Of PDP, APC For Mbaitoli Federal Constituency

Meet Chinor Emeka, Lady Who Dared The War Chest Of PDP, APC For Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency

Chinua Achebe, the globally celebrated wordsmith and storyteller in his popular Things Fall Apart in one of the chapters of arguably the most translated book in Africa eulogised Okonkwo, the protagonist when he stated inter alia, “As a young man of eighteen, he had brought honour to his village by throwing Amalinze the cat. Amalinze was the great wrestler who for seven years was unbeaten, from Umuofia to Mbaino. He was called the car because his back would never touch the earth.”

Such is the character and courage of Lady Chinonso Irene Emeka, a Graduate of Human Anatomy from the Prestigious Madonna University Nigeria.

She does not only hold the record as the youngest but also the first female candidate to confront the war chest of the People’s Democratic Party PDP and All Progressives Congress APC to contest for the Office of House of Representatives for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency under the platform of her Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Beyond being the most Credible Aspirant, her Manifesto was very modest & had the face of the people’s welfare.

It was clear that what the voters said was way different from what was announced at the end of the day but that will be a discussion for another day.

Ever since after that mischievously schewed political outing, she has not been deterred but has continued to Champion Sustainable Youth Developmental Projects through Cultural/Heritage Awareness, Enhanced Education Scheme, Skill Acquisition and Women Empowerment –Climaxed in her authoring of the b ook “MY HERITAGE AFRICA 2063.”

Her Philanthropic and Homely Services to her people earned her the Socio-Cultural Fame: ADA-MBAIKE; — A Sabrina Appellation that Grew to become a Chieftaincy title, Officially bestowed on her by the Traditional Ruling Council of Her People.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/02/meet-chinor-lady-who-dared-war-chest-of-pdp-apc-for-mbaitoli-ikeduru-federal-constituency/

