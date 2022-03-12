See The Akara Bought For N250 At Ikoyi – (Photos)

I moved to Lagos from Abuja recently, and have been struggling to adapt for several reasons.

1. Food costs a bit more in Lagos than in Abuja.

2. A-20 minute distance by foot costs at least #150-200 here, unlike in Abuja where it’s at mostly #100.

3. Water(drinkable water) in Abuja was almost free, and very salubrious. Here at the island, you buy sachet water (pure water) which is the only affordable water that boasts of some minimal degree of purity.

I was shocked when I ordered for Akara of 250 and got those nearly invisible 5-balls. I nearly refused it, if not for the beautiful girl that was leering at me.

To be a man, no be bobo juice.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...