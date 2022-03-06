See The List Of Items A Nairalander Bought With ₦650 In Birnin Kebbi (Photos)

I just purchased some food stuff items today in BIRNIN KEBBI Kara market. The break down:
1. Lettuce @50 Naira
2. Onions @100 Naira
3. Peppers @100 Naira
4. Bell peppers @200 Naira
5. Tomatoes @200 Naira
TOTAL 650 NAIRA.
