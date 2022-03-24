See The Nigerian Pageant Organisers Contesting For National Executive Positions (Pix)

See the Pageant Organisers Contesting for National Executive Position Of The Association

BATTLE READY!!!New Pageant Executives Set To emerge Ahead of the Much Anticipated Election After 7 Years

The Association of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers Of Nigeria, ABPFEON will in coming weeks have a new leadership as conclusions are being made to hold its much anticipated elective convention.

This is coming seven years after the organiser of Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja, Hon. Ejiro Okpihwo had held sway as the president of the association.

The election expected to hold in Abuja, the nation’s capital is to consolidate on the efforts of Hon. Ejiro to reposition ABPFEON and bring so much sanity to it.

Forms for various elective positions are currently on sale while contenders are aggressively making purchases rolling out their campaign and presenting their manifestos.

Within the past seven years of Hon. Ejiro’s leadership, the association has made tremendous progress in terms of attracting partnerships, bringing in quality individuals to associate with as well as branding its image for a wider acceptance.

Under the leadership of Mr. Ejiro Okpihwo the association reached an understanding with National Lottery Commission with regards to setting star prizes and other prizes being designed for winners after each beauty pageant.

The association also made its position known by dissociating itself from the outrageous sex scandal involving one Chidinma, winner of Miss Anambra over her self-pleasure with cucumber.

It said Chidinma’s action was against its norms, in addition to the fact that she was not a member of the association, which is known for its decency and upholding high moral standard.

In the last seven years also, the association has fully formalised its registration as a recognised body within the framework of Nigerian Constitution.

Hon. Ejiro’s leadership has also attracted commendation for expanding the structure of Association of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria, ABPFEON within the six geopolitical zones of the country and the states by ensuring there are individuals who are in charge of its affairs across the country, monitoring conducts of members.

His intervention also led to amicable resolution of disagreements between beauty queens, organisers and their sponsor agencies. It has not been very rosy even though he has committed personal funds and time but he has also reasonably surmounted challenges.

As the election draws nearer, top names in the industry have indicated interest to lead the association.

One of such is veteran pageant organiser and project director of Face of Democracy Nigeria, Comrade Olufunsho Alexander Ajagbonna popularly known as FAJAG who is eyeing the presidency of the association.

ABUJAPRESS reliably gathered that there are no serious or strong contestants for the position, a situation that may see Fajag emerge unopposed as president of the association.

He has also recently unveiled his manifesto to make real his readiness. Fajag is believed to have a rich network of contacts within and outside the industry which will make him a perfect fit for the office of the President.

Some contestants have also indicated interest to vie for office of the National Secretary of the association. Among them is Amb. Raymond Jefferson, the organiser of Miss Comely Queen Nigeria and The Nigeria University carnival Queen. He has also released his manifesto with assurance of bringing positive impact to the organisation.

Amb. Ajeh Raphael of Face Of Orient & Face Of Ultimate Queen and Amb Clinton Nwoso of Miss Indigenous Nigeria have also indicated interest to run for office of the National Organising Secretary of the association while others are Hilda Yange of Queen Of Culture And Tourism Benue and Felicity for National Vice President position, Amb. Gozskej Obinna of Queen of Unity Nigeria & Queen Of South South Nigeria and Okafor Uche Innocent of Queen Of Emerald Pageant will battle it out at the polls for National Financial Secretary position. As Amarachi Favour of Miss Apex Queen heads for National Deputy Organising Secretary office if not last meeting opposition.

Other major contenders for the coveted offices are Amb. Roland Chidi Owualah of Face of Culture Nigeria and Comrade Prince Ustry of Queen Of Gold Africa to slug it out for the juicy position of National Treasurer. While the battle ground for supremacy when other contestants Join the race are Public Relations Officer contested by Usman Moses Omoaka of Queen of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria, Amb. Duke Bassey of Face Of Royalty Africa for National Provost and Foga Luter Timothy of Face Of Peace Nigeria. Though the contest is still open as more are expected to join the in the coming days.

The race appears not to be very tight in some positions as those who believe they have capacity to lead the association are the ones joining the race.

The rich credentials of some of these contenders wield may also have intimidated some intending contestants as number of those jostling for elective positions are not as large as expected with regards to the number of pageants in the country.

The election of new executives is expected to reposition the pageant industry as stakeholders are already showing interest in the process.

Chairman of the election Committee, Mr. Tosin Adeladun who is the organiser of Miss NGO Nigeria has assured that the process will be free and fair, noting that the credibility and quality of contestants is a huge boost.

He therefore appealed to individuals and corporate organisations to show support to the incoming executives as they are poised to bringing new innovations in the system.

He also expressed gratitude to Hon. Ejiro Okpihwo, the head of the outgoing executives for the roles he has played in bringing goodwill to the association as well as marketing it as a global brand.

