Popsy went to the farm earlier this morning to check watin dey sup, and ended up bringing home this bush cat.

From observation, the cat is a nursing mother and on hustle to look for his daily bread until it ended up on pops wire.

Gosh, gone too soon poor cat

God go protect your baby for us

