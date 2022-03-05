See The Percentage Of Wives That Earn More Than Their Husbands In Nigeria (Pix)

As shared by StatiSense:

WHO EARNS MORE?

5.2% of Nigerian Wives earn more than their Husbands.

84% of Nigerian Wives earn less than their Husbands.

8.3% of Nigerian Wives earn about the same with their Husbands.

0.7% of Nigerian Wives are married to Husband’s without earning.

(NDHS 2018)



PERCENTAGE OF WIVES THAT EARN MORE THAN THEIR HUSBANDS

1 Sokoto — 31.6%

2 Cross river — 13.5%

3 Akwa Ibom — 10.6%

4 Imo — 10.2%

5 Enugu — 8.6%

6 Kogi — 8.4%

7 Edo — 7.8%

8 Osun — 7.5%

9 Plateau — 7.3%

10 Niger — 7.1%

…

35 Ogun — 1.8%

36 Kebbi — 0.5%

(NDHS 2018)



