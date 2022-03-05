See The Percentage Of Wives That Earn More Than Their Husbands In Nigeria (Pix)

As shared by StatiSense:
WHO EARNS MORE?
5.2% of Nigerian Wives earn more than their Husbands.
84% of Nigerian Wives earn less than their Husbands.
8.3% of Nigerian Wives earn about the same with their Husbands.
0.7% of Nigerian Wives are married to Husband’s without earning.
#StatiSense
(NDHS 2018)
https://twitter.com/StatiSense/status/1485002666866614278?t=SSYCkDmBMCpbvFONYLeqFA&s=19
PERCENTAGE OF WIVES THAT EARN MORE THAN THEIR HUSBANDS
1 Sokoto — 31.6%
2 Cross river — 13.5%
3 Akwa Ibom — 10.6%
4 Imo — 10.2%
5 Enugu — 8.6%
6 Kogi — 8.4%
7 Edo — 7.8%
8 Osun — 7.5%
9 Plateau — 7.3%
10 Niger — 7.1%
…
35 Ogun — 1.8%
36 Kebbi — 0.5%
#StatiSense
(NDHS 2018)
https://twitter.com/StatiSense/status/1500054902382469120?t=JqI6VAN_gU_CevYo0Ls8DQ&s=19