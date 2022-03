This snake tried to swallow a pregnant goat and was sighed by my neighbour. It took almost an hour and 3 bullets from a mobile policeman to bring it down.

Location is ijanikin, Lagos �� people that will eat goat will eat goat, people that will eat snake will eat snake � ���

