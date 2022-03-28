See What Hulk Hogan Looks Like Now With His 46-Year-Old Wife (Pictures)

Hulk Hogan is an American retired professional wrestler, television personality, actor, entrepreneur, and musician.

Jennifer McDaniel is the stunning wife of Hulk Hogan, She was born on May 13, 1974.

Hogan debuted in professional wrestling in 1977, but it wasn’t until 1983, when he signed with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), that he received worldwide recognition.

Hogan also captured the WWF Championship five times during his first run, with his first reign being the second-longest in company history.He is also the first wrestler to win two Royal Rumble matches in a row, doing so in 1990 and 1991.

Hogan had a successful acting career both before and after his wrestling career, starting with his antagonist role in Rocky III in 1982.

He has appeared in three television shows: “Hogan Knows Best, Thunder in Paradise, and China, IL”, as well as several films including No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, and Mr. Nanny”.

