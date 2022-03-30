Senate Asks Multichoice To Introduce Pay-Per-View Packages

The senate has asked Multichoice to reduce the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages owing to the prevailing economic circumstances of the country.

Last week, Multichoice increased the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages.

The resolution of the upper legislative chamber was followed by a motion sponsored by Abba Moro, senator representing Benue south, on Wednesday.

While moving his motion, Moro said MultiChoice Nigeria perpetually increases the cost of its bundles “because there is no regulation whatsoever in the area of fixing rates”.

“Without recourse to the economic situation of the country, MultiChoice has again raised the cost of DStv and GOtv bundles,” he said.

“Nigerians are demanding that, rather than paying fixed rates for packages monthly, pay-TV service providers should introduce a subscription model which allows subscribers pay-per-view to enable them to match their TV consumption to subscription as it is with the case of electricity metering and mobile telephony.”

On his part, Barau Jibrin, senator representing Kano north, said regulators should prevent pay television companies from increasing the prices of their packages incessantly.

“Because of the nature of electricity we have in this country, sometimes someone will pay but lack of light won’t allow the person to enjoy such services yet once the month ends, that money goes,” Jibrin said.

“There should be a system where there will be pay-per-view.

“The regulators should do the needful by not allowing an increase of fees by these entities the way they like. It is not in the interest of our people.

“I thereby support this motion because we need to stand for the interest of our people.”

After the motion was adopted by the upper legislative chamber, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said Multichoice can’t constantly increase prices in other countries.

“What DStv is doing here, they can’t do it in many countries but here they do it and get away with it,” Lawan said.

“So we need to have a public hearing. Our ad-hoc committee should be given the mandate to do a whole scale investigation.”

An ad hoc committee was set up to probe the price hike by pay television companies.

