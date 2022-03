The Nigerian Senate, on Tuesday, passed the Bill granting full autonomy to the local government and council areas in Nigeria.

Ninety-Two members of the red chambers voted overwhelmingly in support of the Bill, after a clause-by-clause consideration at the Committee on the Whole.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/01/senate-passes-lg-autonomy-bill/

