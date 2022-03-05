Senator Orji Kalu Hosts Rochas Okorocha In Abuja (Photos)

Chief Whip of the Senate Orji Uzor Kalu on Saturday played host to his counterpart representing Imo West, Sen. Rochas Okorocha at his Abuja residence.

Orji Kalu, representing Abia North took to his verified Facebook page to announce this on Saturday.

He said the due remain committed for a common purpose for greater good of the people.

The former Abia governor wrote, “This afternoon I received my brother and Senator colleague, Senator Rochas Okorocha in my Abuja residence after which we proceeded for a lunch in town.

“We remain committed in a common purpose for the greater good of our people.”

Although details of their meeting could not be independently ascertained as at the moment of this report, however, it may not be unconnected with the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Both are aspiring for the office of the President ahead of the next year general election.

With rumors that the ruling APC, a party which both lawmakers and former governors belong to has zoned its presidential ticket to the South, it is not certain where the pendulum will swing.

Sen. Okorocha Okorocha who is currently having a running battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC had at his formal declaration recently in Abuja vowed to outperform President Muhammadu Buhari if elected into office.

Sen. Kalu, a business mogul had also said he has the capacity to turn around the economy of the county given his success as a businessman and former governor.

Recall that,last yearNovember, former Governor of Lagos state and 2023 Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu visited Kalu at his Abuja residence where both held a meeting behind closed doors, amid speculations that the former was eyeing the highest office in the land.

Days ago the chance for Nigerian President of Igbo extraction brightened following the declaration of leader of pan-Yoruba Afenifere,Pa Ayo Adebanjo,to support the emergence of a President of Igbo extraction in the 2023 presidential election.

Adebanjo said this on the Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

According to the 94-year-old elder statesman, it is in the spirit of federal character and equity for the Igbo to produce the next President of the country.

He argued that the South-West produced former President Olusegun Obasanjo who led for eight years and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who served for almost eight years.

