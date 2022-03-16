Senator Patrick Osakwe Dies At 73

Senator Patrick Osakwe, who represented Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State from 1999 to 2007 has died.
A Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Media, Ossai Ovie Success, who made this known on his verified Facebook page, confirmed that Senator Osakwe died in a London hospital.
We just lost Senator Patrick Osakwe
My condolence to his family and Ndokwa Nation .
Sen Osakwe died at london hospital this evening at the age of 73.
Patrick Enebeli Osakwe was a Nigerian senator who represented Delta North Senatorial District in Delta State.
He became a member of the Nigerian Senate in 1999, and was re-elected in 2003 and 2007
