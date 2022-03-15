Senator Uba Sani Declares To Run For Governor Of Kaduna State

SUSTAINING AND BUILDING ON A LEGACY OF OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE AND IMPACT

Kaduna State stood still today as I formally declared my intention to contest for the office of Governor of Kaduna State in the 2023 elections. The atmosphere was electric, the crowd enthusiastic and full of hope for a brighter future.

In my address at the declaration which was held at the State Secretariat of the APC,

Kaduna, I pledged to sustain and build on the legacy of our indefatigable, innovative and resourceful Governor, the incomparable Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Mallam El-Rufai has changed the face of Kaduna State. He has redefined governance through his unprecedented infrastructural development and addressing of the developmental challenges of the state. He has raised the bar of leadership and citizens cannot tolerate any lowering of the bar.

I am a key believer in El-Rufai’s philosophy of governance. I understudied him for decades. I stand in good stead to sustain his legacy and extend the frontiers of good governance in our dear state. I am an achiever. I have demonstrated it in the National Assembly. I am passionate about the welfare and progress of the good people of Kaduna State. With my declaration today I have entered into a contract with the entire people of our strategic state. Respect, accountability, transparency and responsiveness shall define our relationship.

My profound appreciation to the local government Chairmen of our great party, State Assembly members and other top chieftains of APC who rode with me to the state secretariat of the party for my declaration, amid cheering by excited party supporters and citizens of Kaduna State. In appreciation of the great work that Kaduna State APC party executives and APC local government chairmen have been doing, I donated 59 cars to them to help facilitate their work and motivate them to prepare for the 2023 electoral battle.

I urge Kaduna State citizens and all our supporters and well – wishers to come with me on this journey of consolidation. Power belongs to you. I will be your servant. I will be accountable to you. Your priorities shall be my priorities. We shall collectively build on the great works of the inimitable Governor El-Rufai. As we strive to break new grounds, the Almighty Allah shall be our guide and shield. In Him lies our strength.

https://www.thecable.ng/i-want-to-succeed-my-mentor-uba-sani-joins-kaduna-governorship-race

